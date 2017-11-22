Service truck stolen in Helena

Man charged with Incest makes his initial court appearance.
One man is facing eight charges after allegedly leading police on a chase through Great Falls.
But, unfortunately, Maris found out last night on dancing with the stars that she did not make the cut. Over Facetime on Tuesday, Maris said that she is so honored to have had this opportunity.
65 year old Leonard Higgins turned off an emergency valve at a Spectra Energy site last October just south of Big Sandy. Not only did the self-proclaimed activist admit to turning the valve off. He video taped himself as he did it.
One man is dead following an accident at Knife River Tuesday evening. The call came in around 5:30 p.m. and emergency crews were dispatched to the Knife River location off Hesper Road.
NEW YORK (AP) - Police and witnesses say a motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial and struck several people, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and firing something that appeared to be a gun.
After much deliberation, Showdown Montana has decided to stick to their original scheduled opening on Friday, Dec. 8th.
A service truck was stolen from the 1700 block of Cedar St. yesterday.
