Service truck stolen in Helena

Vehicle similar to the one stolen Vehicle similar to the one stolen
Helena, MT -

A service truck was stolen from Tire Rama on the 1700 block of Cedar St. yesterday. The Helena Police Department sent out a press release describing the vehicle as a 2005 Ford F500 with a service bed and a boom lift. They say it is very similar to the one in the picture, but ask the public to note the one in the picture is not the actual truck.

HPD asks anyone with information to contact Sergeant Jeff Scow through the dispatch center at 406-442-3233 or email at jscow@helenamt.gov. HPD also says if the vehicle is spotted, please report that information directly to the dispatch center. Tips can also be left, anonymously if preferred, with Crimestoppers at 406-443-2000 or online at www.helenacrimestoppers.com.

