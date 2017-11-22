Lawsuit against pipeline approval moves forward

Wednesday in federal court, a judge ruled that environmental activists and land owners can move forward in a lawsuit against the approval of the Keystone XL Pipeline.

The decision, made by Great Falls Judge Brian Morris, rejected a motion made by the State Department and TransCanada to dismiss the case.

This all began back in March when six groups alleged the Trump Administration had violated federal law by approving the Keystone Pipeline.... using outdated and incomplete information.

This ruling will also apply to a separate lawsuit filed by the Indigenous Environmental Network and North Coast Rivers Alliance.