Man on "spice" tased after pointing pellet gun at officer

Arthur Bailey is facing five different charges after an incident in Great Falls Tuesday afternoon.

At about 4:20pm on November 21st, Great Falls Police responded to a call of Bailey yelling profanities outside a housing office. Upon arrival, officers found Bailey hunched over in a chair, appearing to be passed out. Police also noticed he had a glass pipe in his hand, which he put to his mouth and inhaled a white smoke. Court documents state an officer knocked on the door to wake Bailey up.

Bailey quickly came to the door and pointed a gun directly at the officer's face. The officer then deployed his taser. Bailey later confessed to smoking spice and having a gun in his hand, which was identified as a pellet gun.

Bailey is facing one count of assault on a peace officer or judicial officer, one count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, one count of criminal trespass to property, and one count of disorderly conduct. His bond was requested at $25,000.