Man arrested for theft in Great Falls

Great Falls, MT - On November 21st, officers were dispatched to the Rescue Mission on a report of suspicious activity. A man informed officers he had discovered a gate was open in an alley and a welder's cart was outside the gate that was dragged from inside the fenced area.

Officers then made contact with another man who was in the process of moving out of the building. This man said the cart should have been inside and it contained an oxygen tank, an acetylene tank, hoses, and torches. The property is estimated to be valued over $1,500, but less than $5,000.

According to the police report, officers observed boot prints and fresh tire tracks which showed that a vehicle had been removed from the inside the yard. These same boot prints were also found in the warehouse where the car had been moved from. The report states the owner of the missing vehicle estimated the value of the vehicle including the tools which were inside the vehicle exceeded $1,500.

Charging documents state the oxygen tank, acetylene tank, hoses, and torches were later located outside of Richard Keith Strawn's residence. The documents also say the keys to the missing vehicle were found in Strawn's pant leg. Strawn allegedly told officers the vehicle was parked behind a pawn store in town.

Strawn has a pending case for Theft in Great Falls Municipal Court and has prior convictions in California for Burglary, Battery of a Spouse, and Battery.

He is being charged with Burglary, two counts of Theft, one count of Criminal Trespass to Property, and one count of Criminal Trespass to Vehicles. The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $5,000.