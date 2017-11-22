One man facing charge of Incest

Man charged with Incest makes his initial court appearance.

On Tuesday, a detective was informed by Child Protection Specialists a 12-year-old girl disclosed the sexual abuse of her 14-year-old sister by Matthew Farrar.

In charging documents, the 12-year old girl is referred to only as Jane Doe 1 and her 14-year-old sister is referred to as Jane Doe 2. Jane Doe 1 allegedly reported Farrar was tickling her and her sister and groping their private areas, even after they told him to stop and that they are uncomfortable. The police report says Jane Doe 1 disclosed Farrar has told her and Jane Doe 2 to try on underwear for him. She also reportedly described how Farrar specifically bought her a sports bra which he wanted her to show him. He then allegedly would put his hands on the bra while she was wearing it, pulled on it and looked inside.

Charging documents state Jane Doe 1 described an incident one year earlier at a relative's home where the 14-year-old had come to her scared, telling her that Farrar was touching her. Jane Doe 1 says she watched as Jane Doe 2 went back into the bedroom with Farrar, who appeared to put his hand in her pocket.

According to the police report, Jane Doe 2 disclosed that one night about a year earlier, Farrar got on top of her, touched her breast and vagina under her clothes at the relative's home while she was in his bed. Jane Doe 2 says she told her sister and her mother.

During an interview with the victim’s mother, she informed officers Jane Doe 2 had told her about the incident, having spoken to her daughter who had locked herself in her room crying. The police report says this incident was not reported to law enforcement.

Charging documents say Farrar admitted to tickling the girls who had him stop when they were uncomfortable. He also allegedly admitted to buying Jane Doe 1 a sports bra and having her try it on, then handling it while she was wearing it to adjust it and ensure it fit. Charging documents also say that after initial denials, he recalled Jane Doe 2 telling him he touched her after they were sleeping in the same bed. Farrar said he didn't think he had touched her privates but reportedly acknowledged that he could have possibly done it and not remembered. The police report says Farrar stated he doesn't believe Jane Doe 2 to be a liar.

Farrar has a prior conviction for Indecent Exposure in California. He is charged with one count of Incest. The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $50,000. The State also requests the added condition that Farrar has no contact with children under the age of 18, in addition to these specific victims.