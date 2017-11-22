Maclean Animal Adoption Center celebrates Giving Tuesday

Join the Maclean Animal Adoption Center in celebrating the annual "Giving Tuesday."

Giving Tuesday is a National event, dedicated to nonprofits throughout the country who sacrifice every day to bring residents much-needed services. The Maclean Animal Adoption Center is one such nonprofit that can benefit from the day.

Throughout the holiday, which is Tuesday, November 28th, folks are urged to think of their local nonprofits and give back. Whether it's through monetary donations, volunteering, or even outreach, and little bit helps.

For more information and to help support the organization on Giving Tuesday, visit the Center's website.