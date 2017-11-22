Benefis workers dedicate hard work to help in hurricane recovery efforts

Its been almost two months since devastating hurricanes pummeled the Caribbean, leaving locals there with virtually nothing. Many of those islands are still trying to pick up the pieces of what's left of their belongings.

Relief efforts from all over the world were flown in including right here from the Electric City.

Ernesto Galvez, Camile Reovan, Mike Moulton and Steve Howse all traveled to the U.S. Virgin Islands to help the Department of Health restore hospitals on the island.

There was two team that spit up to go to St. Croix and St. Thomas. They stayed on the island for a month restoring power, fixing roofs and also providing community assistance.

Mike Moulton said this was the perfect opportunity to give back.

Moulton said, "I guess it's in my nature to help someone in need and I felt like the need was there and we jumped in and did whatever was asked of us."



Mike, who was apart of the St. Croix team, said all men who volunteered with him would jump at the opportunity to do it again.