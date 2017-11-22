Showdown sets opening date

After much deliberation, Showdown Montana has decided to stick to their original scheduled opening on Friday, Dec. 8th.

“We had some great snow earlier in the week but these warmer temperatures are making things a little difficult and we want to conserve and manage the snow that we do have,” Showdown Marketing Director Avery Gold said.



The Great Falls Town Office will be opening this Friday and is located in the Skiers Edge Pro Shop. The Showdown desk will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Pass Holders Appreciation Party will take place Dec. 3rd, where the Payload Chair will operate from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. Lift tickets won’t be available that day and the mountain is only open to season pass holders

For pass holders, there will also be a barbeque from noon to 2 p.m. with music from Melissa Dascoulias.

More information and a full town office schedule at showdownmontana.com.