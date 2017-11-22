Public comment sought on Missouri River no-wake zone - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Public comment sought on Missouri River no-wake zone

Posted: Updated:

The Fish and Wildlife Commission is seeking public comment on a proposal to establish a no-wake zone on Missouri River near Great Falls.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.