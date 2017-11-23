1,000 Turkeys Trot for a Cause

Man charged with Incest makes his initial court appearance.
One man is facing eight charges after allegedly leading police on a chase through Great Falls.
Big box stores like Walmart have been open on Thanksgiving years. For some, it's a lifesaver when you've forgotten the cranberry sauce. For others, it's a chance to get an early start on holiday shopping but should these stores even be open in the first place on holidays that are meant to be spent with family? One person who did not want to go on camera told KFBB
The Montana Highway Patrol says one person has died in a 2 vehicle crash in Roosevelt County. MHP says the crash occurred about 1 p.m. Monday on U.S. 2 near Bainville, just west of the North Dakota border. Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office confirmed 21-year old David Manning of Culbertson, rear-ended another vehicle and died of blunt force trauma. The driver of the rear-ended was stopped on US 2 waiting to turn onto Highway 405. MHP says that driver w...
Two Montana hotels are standing out among the rest after a prestigious travel magazine caught their eye. the triple creek ranch in Darby was just named one of the best luxury hotels in North and South America. When you think of luxury award winning hotels you might not think of Montana, but in Great Falls the Hotel Arvon is here to break that stereotype. The luxury travel guide just named the hotel one of the 5 most luxurious boutique hotels in North and South Ame...
NEW YORK (AP) - Police and witnesses say a motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial and struck several people, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and firing something that appeared to be a gun.
HELENA, Mont.-Several big chain restaurants open their doors on big holidays like today, but what about local joints? Why would one of those establishments stay open when they don't have a corporate boss mandating them to serve? Well, for some like the folks at Shellie's Country Cafe, it is simply a family tradition.
After much deliberation, Showdown Montana has decided to stick to their original scheduled opening on Friday, Dec. 8th.
