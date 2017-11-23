1,000 Turkeys Trot for a Cause

HELENA, Mont.- On your mark, get set, go! Those aren't usually words you hear on thanksgiving, but they are they words that kicked off about 1,000 people's Thanksgiving day celebrations.

Runners of all ages and even a few critters ran for the top prize in the 36th Annual Turkey Trot.

The race is sponsored by Crossroads Fitness, but all of the proceeds go to the Helena Food Share

Manager of the health club, Rhonda Schlosser, said running might not be the most common Thanksgiving tradition, but for her, its the best way to show a giving spirit.

"Its turned into such a big event, and its really a lot of work to do an event like this, but the day of the event its really fun and its rewarding and I love it," said Schlosser.

Runners could complete in one, five and 10 kilometer races.