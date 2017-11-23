Third Annual High School Bell Ringing Challenge

Man charged with Incest makes his initial court appearance.
One man is facing eight charges after allegedly leading police on a chase through Great Falls.
Big box stores like Walmart have been open on Thanksgiving years. For some, it's a lifesaver when you've forgotten the cranberry sauce. For others, it's a chance to get an early start on holiday shopping but should these stores even be open in the first place on holidays that are meant to be spent with family? One person who did not want to go on camera told KFBB
The Montana Highway Patrol says one person has died in a 2 vehicle crash in Roosevelt County. MHP says the crash occurred about 1 p.m. Monday on U.S. 2 near Bainville, just west of the North Dakota border. Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office confirmed 21-year old David Manning of Culbertson, rear-ended another vehicle and died of blunt force trauma. The driver of the rear-ended was stopped on US 2 waiting to turn onto Highway 405. MHP says that driver w...
Two Montana hotels are standing out among the rest after a prestigious travel magazine caught their eye. the triple creek ranch in Darby was just named one of the best luxury hotels in North and South America. When you think of luxury award winning hotels you might not think of Montana, but in Great Falls the Hotel Arvon is here to break that stereotype. The luxury travel guide just named the hotel one of the 5 most luxurious boutique hotels in North and South Ame...
A wildfire continues to burn in Phillips County Thursday evening. There's still no known cause or exact acreage on that wildfire, which is burning southeast of Malta. The flames erupted earlier this afternoon. According to the National Weather Service in Glasgow, smoke plumes appearing on radar were stretching over 100 miles long. It is also unclear at this time whether structures are threatened. We'll continue to update you as we learn more information.
Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks says a second mule deer buck from hunting district 510 was found to be suspect for chronic wasting disease.
Chris Christensen, a former Florence doctor, has been found guilty of all 22 felony charges, including the negligent homicide charges for the overdose deaths of two patients.
Following the loss against Montana State during the Brawl of the Wild, Head Coach Bob Stitt has been let go from Grizzly football.
