The Salvation Army will be having the Third Annual High School Bell Ringing Challenge on Saturday, November 25th, from 10 am to 6 pm. This will be held at three locations: Super 1 Foods, 3160 10th Avenue South; Walmart, 5320 10th Avenue South; and Sam's Club, 401 Northwest Bypass.

The media release from the Salvation Army says the respective football teams of Great Falls High, C.m. Russell High, and Central Catholic High Schools will be participating and instead of the typical 'red kettle,' they will be using kettles painted to match their football helmets. The school that collects the most funds will be presented with a floating Bell Trophy. The funds will go to support The Salvation Army's effort in providing food and toys to families in Great Falls and Cascade County during the holiday season.