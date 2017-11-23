Stores staying open during the holidays cause quite the talk

Big box stores like Walmart have been open on Thanksgiving years. For some, it's a lifesaver when you've forgotten the cranberry sauce.

For others, it's a chance to get an early start on holiday shopping but should these stores even be open in the first place on holidays that are meant to be spent with family?

One person who did not want to go on camera told KFBB this is the time we should spend with our families and not worried about the next big deal.

Kristin Alvarez said, "honestly I would say no but I do appreciate the fact that there are a few open, in case there are things that I would have forgotten. If I knew for sure that they would not be open I would have made sure to get them the night before.

It's a topic that's generated quite the talk on our Facebook Page as well.

