Local church provides Thanksgiving baskets to the community

For the past 5 years, a local pastor and his congregation have been giving away Thanksgiving baskets filled with turkeys and all the fixings to have a proper holiday dinner.

Marcus Collins, pastor of Alexander Temple Church of God and Christ said this is an opportunity for people in the community to be able to get a meal during the holidays. He added this is the season of giving and if any of us can make someone else's life a little better then we are not living in vain.

Pastor Collins said, "growing up in the inner city of Chicago I understood what it was like to have holidays and not have food. That's something that's really near and dear to my heart that young kids, single mothers, and veterans that those people could have a nice meal because it makes a difference

Most of the items were donated by super one and private donors. the church passed out over 140 baskets on Thanksgiving Day.