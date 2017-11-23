The Mister Sisters Present: Ho Ho Ho-The Redeux

Join The Mister Sisters in their presentation of "Ho Ho Ho-The Redeux."

What's with the "redeux," you might ask? Seth Lutter, with the Mister Sisters, says this is the first time the ladies have performed in their new, larger venue at the Holiday Inn in Great Falls. Last holiday season, they were still performing on a smaller scale at Paris Gibson Square.

And of course, the show is made all the better by supporting the LGBT Center in Great Falls.

The show takes place Saturday, Dec. 2nd at the Holiday Inn; show starts at 7:30pm, doors open at 6:30pm.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, head to their website.

Here's a sneak peek of what you can expect to see, according to their website:

"You can’t have Christmas with out the classics… A Christmas Story, Christmas Vacation, Scrooged, Christmas with the Kranks, and now… Ho Ho Ho! Join us December 2nd, 2017 for an unforgettable Christmas Tradition! Who needs that boring old office party anyway…in fact, make THIS your holiday office party and buy a VIP table for you and your staff! Your favorite Babes from Boyland are back and the mall again to keep you entertained while you are eagerly awaiting the return of Santa in this reboot of the Mister Sister’s Classic: Ho Ho Ho. Come dressed in your favorite Christmas Attire to have your photo taken with Santa – if he ever shows up… If you’ve already seen Ho, Ho, Ho – See it again! If you’ve never seen Ho, Ho, Ho don’t miss it!"