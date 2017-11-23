In Great Falls runners burned the birds.

The 14th annual burn the bird run started in Gibson Park this morning and took participants along the Rivers Edge Trail all the way over to West Bank Landing for those running the 5k.

10k runners took in sites of the Black Eagle dam for those extra steps before back-tracking to Gibson Park.

president of Race Montana Ronald Ray said this is something he looks forward to every year.

"Our biggest thing is we are thankful that we can do this on a Thursday morning and then go and have dinner with friends and family and so we are blessed we are a blessed country and we need to remember that," said Ray

He also adds this is great way to get the body going before the holidays take over which is how the name burn the bird came to be. A good run might be exactly what the body needs during the holiday season..

According to the Calorie Control Council, on average Americans will consume 3,000 calories during a holiday meal.