Giving thanks and giving back

With holiday meals happening all over the country, some are take the time to give back to others in our community.

For the last seven years local Great Falls resident Dewight Smith takes time to help celebrates thanksgiving.

"I got down here to bless these people, all these wonderful people and they turned out to be blessing me," said Smith.

He said it is truly a privilege to give whatever he can to help others.

"I walk away from here thanking the lord and thanking the community for the generosity and thanks all these people for... They're making a come back some of them have had some you know some ups and downs in their life and so they have this here and they are motivated and inspired by what we can do and what the mission does for them and what the good lord does for them," said Smith.

Over 50 plus years the Rescue Mission has served those in our community who are without a home and every holiday they make sure each and every person receives a holiday meal.

"We have so much to be thankful for don't we our hearts are full of gratitude the lord has blessed us with so much and we get to share those blessings,"said Smith.

With this being the giving season Dewight hopes everyone can make volunteering a way of life.