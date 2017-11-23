Phillips Co. wildfire sends smoke plumes over 100 miles - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Phillips Co. wildfire sends smoke plumes over 100 miles

A wildfire continues to burn in Phillips County Thursday evening. There's still no known cause or exact acreage on that wildfire, which is burning southeast of Malta. 

The flames erupted earlier this afternoon. According to the National Weather Service in Glasgow, smoke plumes appearing on radar were stretching over 100 miles long.

It is also unclear at this time whether structures are threatened. 
We'll continue to update you as we learn more information. 
 

