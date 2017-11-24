High winds could cause travel problems

With Thanksgiving being one of the heaviest travel days of the year, and a high wind warning in effect for much of central and western Montana, it could make for some dangerous travel.

The National Weather Service of Great Falls says this wind event isn’t too unusual for our area. However, with it being a holiday, many people from out of state who are visiting family aren't used to this wind.

Many could be in danger while traveling home later tonight. plus, meteorologists say a front will be coming in, making the winds worse.

“We do get some of these events where the winds are a little bit stronger and actually can do some damage, we've had some reports of vehicles blown over, bring trees down, things like that,” says Roger Martin

They say the winds are plenty strong enough to bring down power lines or even do damage to buildings. Driving north and south will be the most treacherous with a strong crosswind, and if you drive a high profile vehicle, always be prepared for strong gusts.

The National Weather Service says the strongest gust they have seen today was more than 70 miles an hour, but prepare for that to go higher as the night continues.