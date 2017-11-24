Belt Basketball Teams Out to Prove their Worth

The Belt boys basketball team will play with a chip on their shoulder this season.

Last year's Huskies team failed to make the state tournament after losing to Heart Butte in the third place game at Divisionals.

This year's team is a little taller than in years past which gives head coach Kyle Paulson the ability to play four upper classmen at a time who are 6-feet tall or bigger.

Senior post Trey Heitzman said "we've all had a lot of experience, we've all played a lot of games, we've all been through rotations, we've all played different positions which will come in handy."

The players say once they shake off the rust, they'll be back to playing a brand of basketball that last earned them a title in 2015.

"Last year we ended up a little short of where we wanted to be last year but I think if we want to put in the time and effort there's no doubt in my mind that we can win a Northern C Championship," said senior guard Keagan Stroop.

On the girls side, they're out to prove their string of five state titles in the last six years is no fluke.

Head coach Jeff Graham said a tough schedule early on will allow his players to face quality competition and see where they need to improve down the road. He added four out of the five starting spots will be occupied by seniors.

Belt will need to replace Kerstyn Pimperton, Kassie Hoyer, and Sara Anderson, but Graham said if his players put together a collective effort, this year's team is capable of increasing Belt's streak to six out of the last seven state titles.

"They'll all just do their little things. If you look back each of our girls averaged about 4 of 5 points who is returning last year. That's good. If they just increase it by a couple more rebounds and assists we'll be in good shape," he said.

Senior guard Briana Wall added "we still play for the chipper and we will still play as if it's our first state championship."