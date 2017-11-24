Carroll & University of Providence Basketball Programs Strong Early On

What's the highlight of the Carroll women's basketball season so far? Well, coaches and players will tell you it's the Saints' exhibition upset win at preseason Mountain West favorite Boise State.



"It was a lot of fun for our kids to go in there and battle, hold the lead for a majority of the game … and for us to find a way to win that game I think we learned a lot on that road-trip," said women's head coach Rachelle Sayers.



"That was probably one of the coolest wins we've had since I've been here … It showed us where we are and what we are capable of," said senior forward Michaela Dowdy.



The Saints rank fourth in the Frontier Conference preseason poll and will fight for the title with their speed and versatility.



"I think we have great leadership which is huge and I think we have kids that are ready to make a jump from being a good team to a great team," said Coach Sayers.



"I mean you can interchange us at any different positions and we can play and I think that incorporates a lot of our offense," said senior point guard Bailey Pasta. "And then, defensively, we are so amazing at being able to guard anyone on the court so I love that too."



The men debuted at #12 in the NAIA national poll and second in Frontier Conference voting. This veteran squad is looking for back-to-back conference crowns.



"We've been doing a great job of getting the ball in the paint and getting the ball in places where we can knock down shots," said men's head coach Carson Cunningham. "And then, defensively, we've done nice things helping each other out."



"We are playing as underdogs like we always have so it's not that big of a deal for us," said senior guard Ryan Imhoff. "We've got some big guards and some good posts that we can definitely just get the ball a lot. And then on the defensive end we've just got to tighten some things up."

