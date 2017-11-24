Black Friday kicks off at Holiday Village Mall

The mall opened up at about 6 Friday morning, Kaylene Kershner, the mall manager, said a lot of preparation went into Black Friday making sure that families needs were met. The families came as far as Canada to take part in Great Falls Black Friday shopping. Kershner says this is the start of a fantastic holiday season.

She said, "we've seen lines in lots of our store's folks were waiting to get into Scheels this morning. We also have folks in our food court doing entry forms to win a 500 dollar shopping sphere so we are looking forward to a very good season this year."

She added even though there was a lot of work preparing for today, it was well worth it to see the smiles on peoples face.