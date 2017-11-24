Black Friday kicks off at Holiday Village Mall - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Black Friday kicks off at Holiday Village Mall

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

The mall opened up at about 6 Friday morning, Kaylene Kershner,  the mall manager, said a lot of preparation went into Black Friday making sure that families needs were met. The families came as far as Canada to take part in Great Falls Black Friday shopping. Kershner says this is the start of a fantastic holiday season.

She said, "we've seen lines in lots of our store's folks were waiting to get into Scheels this morning. We also have folks in our food court doing entry forms to win a 500 dollar shopping sphere so we are looking forward to a very good season this year."

She added even though there was a lot of work preparing for today, it was well worth it to see the smiles on peoples face.

  • One man facing charge of Incest

    Man charged with Incest makes his initial court appearance. 

  • Flathead County officials ID couple killed in crash

    The Flathead County sheriff's office has released the names of a Kalispell couple killed in a crash west of the city earlier this week.
  • Investigation continues in child abuse case against Brill

    A case continues to develop against a Great Falls woman accused of assault on a minor (solicitation). Attorneys have filed a motion and order for “leave to file information direct” in the case against Hope Brill. 

  • Charging documents: Man arrested after leading GFPD on chase

    One man is facing eight charges after allegedly leading police on a chase through Great Falls.

  • Phillips Co. wildfire sends smoke plumes over 100 miles

    There's still no known cause or exact acreage on that wildfire, which is burning southeast of Malta.  The flames erupted earlier this afternoon. According to the National Weather Service in Glasgow, smoke plumes appearing on radar were stretching over 100 miles long. It is also unclear at this time whether structures are threatened.  We'll continue to update you as we learn more information.   

