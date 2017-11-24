Black Friday kicks off at Holiday Village Mall

Man charged with Incest makes his initial court appearance.
Man charged with Incest makes his initial court appearance.
A case continues to develop against a Great Falls woman accused of assault on a minor (solicitation). Attorneys have filed a motion and order for “leave to file information direct” in the case against Hope Brill.
A case continues to develop against a Great Falls woman accused of assault on a minor (solicitation). Attorneys have filed a motion and order for “leave to file information direct” in the case against Hope Brill.
One man is facing eight charges after allegedly leading police on a chase through Great Falls.
One man is facing eight charges after allegedly leading police on a chase through Great Falls.
There's still no known cause or exact acreage on that wildfire, which is burning southeast of Malta. The flames erupted earlier this afternoon. According to the National Weather Service in Glasgow, smoke plumes appearing on radar were stretching over 100 miles long. It is also unclear at this time whether structures are threatened. We'll continue to update you as we learn more information.
There's still no known cause or exact acreage on that wildfire, which is burning southeast of Malta. The flames erupted earlier this afternoon. According to the National Weather Service in Glasgow, smoke plumes appearing on radar were stretching over 100 miles long. It is also unclear at this time whether structures are threatened. We'll continue to update you as we learn more information.
There's still no known cause or exact acreage on that wildfire, which is burning southeast of Malta. The flames erupted earlier this afternoon. According to the National Weather Service in Glasgow, smoke plumes appearing on radar were stretching over 100 miles long. It is also unclear at this time whether structures are threatened. We'll continue to update you as we learn more information.
There's still no known cause or exact acreage on that wildfire, which is burning southeast of Malta. The flames erupted earlier this afternoon. According to the National Weather Service in Glasgow, smoke plumes appearing on radar were stretching over 100 miles long. It is also unclear at this time whether structures are threatened. We'll continue to update you as we learn more information.
Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks says a second mule deer buck from hunting district 510 was found to be suspect for chronic wasting disease.
Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks says a second mule deer buck from hunting district 510 was found to be suspect for chronic wasting disease.
Chris Christensen, a former Florence doctor, has been found guilty of all 22 felony charges, including the negligent homicide charges for the overdose deaths of two patients.
Chris Christensen, a former Florence doctor, has been found guilty of all 22 felony charges, including the negligent homicide charges for the overdose deaths of two patients.
Following the loss against Montana State during the Brawl of the Wild, Head Coach Bob Stitt has been let go from Grizzly football.
Following the loss against Montana State during the Brawl of the Wild, Head Coach Bob Stitt has been let go from Grizzly football.