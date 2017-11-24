Only one reported DUI in GF during the deadliest travel season o - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Only one reported DUI in GF during the deadliest travel season of the year

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
Connect
GREAT FALLS -

Holidays are usually the busiest time of the year for travel. Thanksgiving has proven to be the Deadliest holiday, in 2014 there were over 400 motors vehicle deaths in the U.S. on Thanksgiving day. 
According to the Insurance Information Institute's website, on average 50 more people will lose their lives during Thanksgiving week because of speeding, alcohol, and weather.
Here in the Electric City, the Great Falls Police Department only responded to 1 DUI call yesterday. GFPD said if you know you are going to be driving, make sure to have a designated driver.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One man facing charge of Incest

    One man facing charge of Incest

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 9:07 PM EST2017-11-23 02:07:05 GMT
    Matthew Wade FarrarMatthew Wade Farrar

    Man charged with Incest makes his initial court appearance. 

    Man charged with Incest makes his initial court appearance. 

  • Flathead County officials ID couple killed in crash

    Flathead County officials ID couple killed in crash

    The Flathead County sheriff's office has released the names of a Kalispell couple killed in a crash west of the city earlier this week.
    The Flathead County sheriff's office has released the names of a Kalispell couple killed in a crash west of the city earlier this week.

  • Investigation continues in child abuse case against Brill

    Investigation continues in child abuse case against Brill

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 11:46 PM EST2017-11-23 04:46:08 GMT

    A case continues to develop against a Great Falls woman accused of assault on a minor (solicitation). Attorneys have filed a motion and order for “leave to file information direct” in the case against Hope Brill. 

    A case continues to develop against a Great Falls woman accused of assault on a minor (solicitation). Attorneys have filed a motion and order for “leave to file information direct” in the case against Hope Brill. 

  • Charging documents: Man arrested after leading GFPD on chase

    Charging documents: Man arrested after leading GFPD on chase

    Monday, November 20 2017 8:04 PM EST2017-11-21 01:04:57 GMT

    One man is facing eight charges after allegedly leading police on a chase through Great Falls.

    One man is facing eight charges after allegedly leading police on a chase through Great Falls.

  • Stores staying open during the holidays cause quite the talk

    Stores staying open during the holidays cause quite the talk

    Thursday, November 23 2017 5:59 PM EST2017-11-23 22:59:17 GMT

    Big box stores like Walmart have been open on Thanksgiving years.  For some, it's a lifesaver when you've forgotten the cranberry sauce. For others, it's a chance to get an early start on holiday shopping but should these stores even be open in the first place on holidays that are meant to be spent with family? One person who did not want to go on camera told KFBB 

    Big box stores like Walmart have been open on Thanksgiving years.  For some, it's a lifesaver when you've forgotten the cranberry sauce. For others, it's a chance to get an early start on holiday shopping but should these stores even be open in the first place on holidays that are meant to be spent with family? One person who did not want to go on camera told KFBB 

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.