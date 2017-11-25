Small Business Saturday kicks off in Great Falls - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Small Business Saturday kicks off in Great Falls

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

Each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, shoppers and small business owners join forces to Shop Small for Small Business Saturday. Here in Montana small businesses are the back-bone of the state. According to American Express there are over 100,000 thousand small businesses across the state, making up up 99% of all businesses. In 2014 small businesses created over 3,000 jobs alone, meaning that 66% of employees work for small companies. So shoppers make your way to favorite small business to support the backbone of the treasure state.

