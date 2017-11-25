Small Business Saturday kicks off in Great Falls

Holidays are usually the busiest time of the year for travel. Thanksgiving has proven to be the Deadliest holiday, in 2014 there were over 400 motors vehicle deaths in the U.S. on Thanksgiving day. According to the Insurance Information Institute's website, on average 50 more people will lose their lives during Thanksgiving week because of speeding, alcohol, and weather. Here in the Electric City, the Great Falls Police Department only responded to 1 DUI call yesterday. GFPD sai...

