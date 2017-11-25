High school football teams joining forces to raise money

High school football teams are known for their fierce rivalries on the field but today, high schools put their differences aside, joining forces to raise money for the local Salvation Army.

Great Falls High, CMR and Central Catholic all participated in the third annual high school bell ringing challenge. What makes this year so crucial is funding for the organization are down from last year. Without those funds, families who need the help of the salvation army would suffer.

Major Mark King of the Salvation Army said, " unfortunately we haven't had as many people or businesses as last year to participate in our giving tree program so not only are red kettle donations down with pace of last year but our giving tree participants are down as well."

He adds if you are in an organization who would like to donate or if you would like to become a bell ringer don't hesitate to give them a call at 406-453-0391