High school football teams joining forces to raise money

Man charged with Incest makes his initial court appearance.
One man is dead following an accident at Knife River Tuesday evening. The call came in around 5:30 p.m. and emergency crews were dispatched to the Knife River location off Hesper Road.
A service truck was stolen from the 1700 block of Cedar St. yesterday.
There's still no known cause or exact acreage on that wildfire, which is burning southeast of Malta. The flames erupted earlier this afternoon. According to the National Weather Service in Glasgow, smoke plumes appearing on radar were stretching over 100 miles long. It is also unclear at this time whether structures are threatened. We'll continue to update you as we learn more information.
Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks says a second mule deer buck from hunting district 510 was found to be suspect for chronic wasting disease.
Chris Christensen, a former Florence doctor, has been found guilty of all 22 felony charges, including the negligent homicide charges for the overdose deaths of two patients.
Following the loss against Montana State during the Brawl of the Wild, Head Coach Bob Stitt has been let go from Grizzly football.
