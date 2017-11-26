Generator stolen from Cascade Fire after Parade Of Lights - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Generator stolen from Cascade Fire after Parade Of Lights

The Cascade Volunteer Fire Department took part in the parade of lights on Saturday, but after eating dinner at the Montana club, they were in for a big surprise. Some equipment was stolen off their truck.

The equipment stolen, a generator used to power flood lights on fires at night and some gas cans were stolen.

Overall, the equipment cost about 900 dollars and it isn’t something a volunteer fire department could easily pay for. but luckily, after the community found out through Facebook, things started to look better for cascade fire.

“We had over 600 shares in less than 8 hours. We woke up to a whole barrage of people wanting to start go fund me's. It's really humbling as a volunteer fire department that people are out there, there is still a lot of good,” says Eric Tilleman

What is even better for the department is an anonymous donor said they would pay fully for a new generator and the gas cans that were stolen off of their truck. the department is extremely thankful for the public’s outreach and hopes something like this never happens again.

The fire department is still looking for the person or persons who stole their equipment, if you have any information please call great falls police department at 406-727-7688.

The Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department posted on their facebook page Saturday night this message.

"Our brother and sister from Cascade Fire stopped to eat dinner and some jerk decided to steal their generator and gas cans off the rig at the Montana Club.
Let's get the word out and maybe someone may have seen this person(s) that did this."

This morning they posted an update on their facebook and someone generously donated the money for a new generator.

"Someone has amazingly donated the money to replace the generator that was stolen last night. Glad to see there are still great people out there."

Their original post created a lot of discussion on social media about the crime rates in the city. Here is a link to their page - https://www.facebook.com/blackeaglefire/

