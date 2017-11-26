Pet of the Week: Lulabelle

65 year old Leonard Higgins turned off an emergency valve at a Spectra Energy site last October just south of Big Sandy. Not only did the self-proclaimed activist admit to turning the valve off. He video taped himself as he did it.
Man charged with Incest makes his initial court appearance.
There's still no known cause or exact acreage on that wildfire, which is burning southeast of Malta. The flames erupted earlier this afternoon. According to the National Weather Service in Glasgow, smoke plumes appearing on radar were stretching over 100 miles long. It is also unclear at this time whether structures are threatened. We'll continue to update you as we learn more information.
Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks says a second mule deer buck from hunting district 510 was found to be suspect for chronic wasting disease.
Chris Christensen, a former Florence doctor, has been found guilty of all 22 felony charges, including the negligent homicide charges for the overdose deaths of two patients.
Following the loss against Montana State during the Brawl of the Wild, Head Coach Bob Stitt has been let go from Grizzly football.
