Pet of the Week: Lulabelle

This week KFBB is featuring Lulabelle as our Pet of the Week. She's available for adoption right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center (MAAC) in Great Falls.

Lulabelle is a 2-year-old pit bull mix who is energetic, very smart, and loves to be around people.

“She is a total sweetheart and she is one of those puppies that's a little bit nervous in her pen and she barks a bit when people come past her pen. So I want people to see how much of a sweetheart she really is,” says Tom Hazen.

Hazen says being such a strong and playful dog she might have a hard time being around kids.

“While I think she is probably gentle enough to be around kids, I don't know if she has the self-control to be around kids. She likes to move like a linebacker and she might knock over some little ones from time to time out of sheer enthusiasm,” says Hazen.

For that reason, the adoption center says she would go well with a younger family who is capable of dealing with her energy like going for hikes. She also would not do well with other dogs as she gets jealous when it comes to attention.

“If I didn't already have a dog at home I’d take her home because she is the biggest sweetheart on the planet,” says Hazen

If you're interested in adopting Lulabelle, you can head over to the adoption center at 900 25th Avenue North East or you can call the center at 406-727-Pets.