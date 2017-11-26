Sunburst Basketball Returns with Depth

The Sunburst Refiners lost out in divisionals last year.

This year, they return all but one senior, and the team is coming into the season with experience and depth on the bench.

Head coach Nate Aschim says the main goals for the program are to clean up minor details like not turning the ball over, finishing out strong, and executing down the stretch.

The Refiners are keeping their high goals at the front of their mind - with the hope that progress will follow their hard work.

"If you can focus on the process that it takes, the success is kind of a byproduct of that," Coach Aschim said. "We have to work every single day until February rolls around and then we just hope to put together a few good weekends and see where that leads us."

"We don't have to refocus our chemistry all over again and we kind of already know what we like to do and it's kind of exciting not to have to work through all the kinks," added senior forward Treyton Pickering.

The Refiners season will open with some tournament action in Chester on December 8th.