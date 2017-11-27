Sheriff Edwards announces appointment of new Undersheriff

Helena, Mont. – Montana will remain the “406” for a while longer thanks in part to the Montana Public Service Commission’s efforts to ensure phone numbers are allocated more efficiently across the state. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) That's the latest coming from a press released given to news stations across Montana Tuesday from the PSC. Four years ago the state’s 406 area code was expected to exhaust by 2019. Officials informed the Co...
Helena, Mont. – Montana will remain the “406” for a while longer thanks in part to the Montana Public Service Commission’s efforts to ensure phone numbers are allocated more efficiently across the state. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) That's the latest coming from a press released given to news stations across Montana Tuesday from the PSC. Four years ago the state’s 406 area code was expected to exhaust by 2019. Officials informed the Co...
Law Enforcement is currently managing an incident with an armed subject in the area of Zoot Way in Four Corners.
Law Enforcement is currently managing an incident with an armed subject in the area of Zoot Way in Four Corners.
One man is now facing an Assault With a Weapon charge after allegedly pointing a gun at another man's face.
One man is now facing an Assault With a Weapon charge after allegedly pointing a gun at another man's face.
COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) - Authorities say a Mississippi teenager who shot himself while playing Russian Roulette has died. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant told news media that 17-year-old Tovaris Deloach died Wednesday afternoon at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Officers found Deloach in a bedroom with an apparent gunshot wound to the head Tuesday. Columbus police spokesman Joe Dillion says three
COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) - Authorities say a Mississippi teenager who shot himself while playing Russian Roulette has died. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant told news media that 17-year-old Tovaris Deloach died Wednesday afternoon at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Officers found Deloach in a bedroom with an apparent gunshot wound to the head Tuesday. Columbus police spokesman Joe Dillion says three
Man charged with Incest makes his initial court appearance.
Man charged with Incest makes his initial court appearance.
Honda of Great Falls is just like any other car dealership, but this holiday season they are doing a little more to help the community, by using one of their cars to help make a difference. “We decided to provide some toys for some of those kids who are less fortunate in Great Falls, and what a better way to do it than fill a car full of Christmas toys,” says Craig Bimler. The idea is pretty simple, they want to and put them in the back of the car until it reaches t...
Honda of Great Falls is just like any other car dealership, but this holiday season they are doing a little more to help the community, by using one of their cars to help make a difference. “We decided to provide some toys for some of those kids who are less fortunate in Great Falls, and what a better way to do it than fill a car full of Christmas toys,” says Craig Bimler. The idea is pretty simple, they want to and put them in the back of the car until it reaches t...
The after Thanksgiving sales are were underway, and is cyber Monday which Adobe Digital Insights reports will bring in over six billion dollars. But what does that do for local small businesses?
The after Thanksgiving sales are were underway, and is cyber Monday which Adobe Digital Insights reports will bring in over six billion dollars. But what does that do for local small businesses?
Join the folks of Chouteau County for the annual Chouteau County Country Christmas 2017! Organizer Pete Cornell says the event has been happening for about 35 years, and is only growing. With events happening in Fort Benton, Loma, Shonkin, Geraldine, Virgelle and Big Sandy, there’s sure to be something for everyone. This year’s Country Christmas will take place Friday, Dec. 1st-Sunday, Dec. 3rd. Some highlights include arts & crafts shows, a visit from Santa, childr...
Join the folks of Chouteau County for the annual Chouteau County Country Christmas 2017! Organizer Pete Cornell says the event has been happening for about 35 years, and is only growing. With events happening in Fort Benton, Loma, Shonkin, Geraldine, Virgelle and Big Sandy, there’s sure to be something for everyone. This year’s Country Christmas will take place Friday, Dec. 1st-Sunday, Dec. 3rd. Some highlights include arts & crafts shows, a visit from Santa, childr...