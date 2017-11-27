Sheriff Edwards announces appointment of new Undersheriff

Honda of Great Falls is just like any other car dealership, but this holiday season they are doing a little more to help the community, by using one of their cars to help make a difference. “We decided to provide some toys for some of those kids who are less fortunate in Great Falls, and what a better way to do it than fill a car full of Christmas toys,” says Craig Bimler. The idea is pretty simple, they want to and put them in the back of the car until it reaches t...

Honda of Great Falls is just like any other car dealership, but this holiday season they are doing a little more to help the community, by using one of their cars to help make a difference. “We decided to provide some toys for some of those kids who are less fortunate in Great Falls, and what a better way to do it than fill a car full of Christmas toys,” says Craig Bimler. The idea is pretty simple, they want to and put them in the back of the car until it reaches t...

Every year we see the viral video's of people being gifted pets for the holidays. According to some experts, this might not be the best idea for the person or the animal. Sometimes the animals end up in shelters because the gifted person isn’t prepared for a pet, and people may not have all the supplies ready for an animal. “It's important for the people to meet the animal first and decide if they have conflicting personalities, its also important to make sure that t...