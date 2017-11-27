Enjoy a traditional celebration at the Chouteau County Country Christmas 2017

Join the folks of Chouteau County for the annual Chouteau County Country Christmas 2017!

Organizer Pete Cornell says the event has been happening for about 35 years, and is only growing. With events happening in Fort Benton, Loma, Shonkin, Geraldine, Virgelle and Big Sandy, there’s sure to be something for everyone.

This year’s Country Christmas will take place Friday, Dec. 1st-Sunday, Dec. 3rd.

Some highlights include arts & crafts shows, a visit from Santa, children’s activities, live music, refreshments, sleigh rides, jewelry sales, a “Christmas Cocktail Creation” and much, much more.

The weekend is meant to feature old, country-style Christmas celebrations that will speak to not only to those who love tradition, but younger generations looking for something unique.

For more information, or the full list of events and locations, search “Chouteau County Country Christmas” on Facebook.