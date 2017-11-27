Sexual assault statute of limitations

With the topic of sexual assault and harassment being one of the most controversial debates in the country, one of the biggest questions remains, what does this mean for victims in Montana? We took a look at the state's the statute of limitations for a victim to file charges is.

Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki said an adult victim has five years to file charges once there's enough evidence to press charges. Which Means they don't have to file right away

For example if a victim identifies an assaulter to law enforcement 10 years later then charges will be filed. Executive director of victim witness assistant services Nicole Griffith said the process can feel intimidating to the victim who is already dealing with a huge traumatic incident.

"Even the rape kit can be intimidating there is a lot of steps to it, but its evidence collection but its all important at the same time we want to get the evidence before you shower or anything like that because whether or not you want to report we need that evidence so we can hopefully secure a conviction when your ready to report," said Griffith



Now for minors the time is different because Griffith said it can take years for them to speak out about their abuse. Especially if it was at the hands of a friend or family member.

Senate Bill 30 has extended the time from 10 years to 20 years after they turn 18, which came in effect October first.