Cyber Monday hits local business

The after Thanksgiving sales were underway but with Cyber Monday Adobe Digital Insights reports will bring in over six billion dollars.



But what does that do for local small businesses?

A lot of stores especially local ones are set to do online shopping.

For many people who are busy with family, friends, and work. Shopping online can seem like the easier option. But what are some of the things you are not getting on the computer?

We spoke one local shop keeper Alison Fried who said while missing the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping might be a reason to shop online. There is something to be said about getting out of the house and finding those deals

"Electronic things or things you know are going to fit know size or whatever. I get the whole online its easy you can find exactly the thing you want here it is the touch the feel the smell the sound the being able to do this with a girlfriend or friends or mom or whatever we want people to come enjoy,"said Fried.

Fried added that while online shopping is more convenient for many, as a local business owner, will come inside the stores. Which could increase the chances of finding unique gifts.