Senior Standout: Sunburst's Treyton Pickering

6:00 AM.

Sunburst, Montana.

Not a lot of bustle in the small town, but one 6'5" senior is already hard at work shooting hoops.

"You don't get guys like him at Sunburst very often," said head boys basketball coach Nate Aschim.

During his time as a Refiner, Treyton Pickering has turned heads on the football field and the basketball court. While his stat sheets are packed and his accolades are lengthy, it's what's behind the talent that's made him the standout player he is.

"He is a good teammate. He could be a guy that shoots forty times if he wanted and who would argue with him and he doesn't," Coach Aschim said. "He does things the right way, wants to make the right play all the time."

Treyton's changed the Refiner program - his hard work and overtime practice has encouraged younger kids to follow his lead, and he's transformed Sunburst into a competitive team that consistently plays in the postseason.

"He's on a fast break all the time," said senior guard Christian Bloch. "He's pushing the ball and he's passing and he's really trained the team to be more up tempo."

His determination doesn't stop after a dominant performance.

"He might have a game where he'll have 30 and 15 and he'll text me that night and say what can I do to be better? And that's a special kid when you have somebody like that," Coach Aschim said.

Now, Treyton will have one last season on the hardwood before he'll head to Butte to put on some pads and hit the gridiron for Montana Tech.

"I'm pretty excited. It should be fun," he said. "It's kind of a dream."

Treyton's impact on Sunburst is one that won't be forgotten any time soon - and he leaves the Refiners with some simple advice.

"Just working overtime and keep pushing through it and it will be alright in the end," he concluded.