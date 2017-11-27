Honda of Great Falls in the spirit of giving

Honda of Great Falls is just like any other car dealership, but this holiday season they are doing a little more to help the community, by using one of their cars to help make a difference.

“We decided to provide some toys for some of those kids who are less fortunate in Great Falls, and what a better way to do it than fill a car full of Christmas toys,” says Craig Bimler.

The idea is pretty simple, they want to take donated toys and put them in the back of the car until it reaches the roof and then donate them to Toys For Tots.

Representatives from Toys For Tots say having businesses like Honda of Great Falls back them, makes a big difference.

“It's very very important. When we get businesses behind us things happen. We had over 500 kids last year that we helped in this area. So our goal is to give them three toys each,” says Mary Lou Brewster.

Besides Toys For Tots this Christmas, Honda of Great Falls also helped some Lincoln elementary families get Thanksgiving dinner on their tables.

“We teamed up with Lincoln PTA and provided meals for less fortunate families here in Great Falls. We provided 21 meals this year, and we also donated our van so they could deliver those meals in Great Falls and it was just a fantastic event,” says Craig Bimler.

Honda is also providing some deals on services if you bring in a new toy for their Fill The Fit campaign for Toys for Tots.