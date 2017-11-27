Gifting pets for holidays not the best idea

Every year we see the viral video's of people being gifted pets for the holidays. According to some experts, this might not be the best idea for the person or the animal.

Sometimes the animals end up in shelters because the gifted person isn’t prepared for a pet, and people may not have all the supplies ready for an animal.

“It's important for the people to meet the animal first and decide if they have conflicting personalities, its also important to make sure that the person receiving the animal has enough time for it, and has enough money for vet bills and things like that,” says Erin Doran.

If you do plan on gifting an animal, a good idea is gifting a collar or leash and then letting the person make the decision on the animal. Also, it could give an animal that is desperately in need of a family, and a loving home.