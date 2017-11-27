Gifting pets for holidays not the best idea

Every year we see the viral video's of people being gifted pets for the holidays. According to some experts, this might not be the best idea for the person or the animal.
Sometimes the animals end up in shelters because the gifted person isn’t prepared for a pet, and people may not have all the supplies ready for an animal.
“It's important for the people to meet the animal first and decide if they have conflicting personalities, its also important to make sure that the person receiving the animal has enough time for it, and has enough money for vet bills and things like that,” says Erin Doran.
If you do plan on gifting an animal, a good idea is gifting a collar or leash and then letting the person make the decision on the animal. Also, it could give an animal that is desperately in need of a family, and a loving home.
Helena, Mont. – Montana will remain the “406” for a while longer thanks in part to the Montana Public Service Commission’s efforts to ensure phone numbers are allocated more efficiently across the state. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) That's the latest coming from a press released given to news stations across Montana Tuesday from the PSC. Four years ago the state’s 406 area code was expected to exhaust by 2019. Officials informed the Co...
Helena, Mont. – Montana will remain the “406” for a while longer thanks in part to the Montana Public Service Commission’s efforts to ensure phone numbers are allocated more efficiently across the state. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) That's the latest coming from a press released given to news stations across Montana Tuesday from the PSC. Four years ago the state’s 406 area code was expected to exhaust by 2019. Officials informed the Co...
Law Enforcement is currently managing an incident with an armed subject in the area of Zoot Way in Four Corners.
Law Enforcement is currently managing an incident with an armed subject in the area of Zoot Way in Four Corners.
One man is now facing an Assault With a Weapon charge after allegedly pointing a gun at another man's face.
One man is now facing an Assault With a Weapon charge after allegedly pointing a gun at another man's face.
COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) - Authorities say a Mississippi teenager who shot himself while playing Russian Roulette has died. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant told news media that 17-year-old Tovaris Deloach died Wednesday afternoon at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Officers found Deloach in a bedroom with an apparent gunshot wound to the head Tuesday. Columbus police spokesman Joe Dillion says three
COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) - Authorities say a Mississippi teenager who shot himself while playing Russian Roulette has died. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant told news media that 17-year-old Tovaris Deloach died Wednesday afternoon at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Officers found Deloach in a bedroom with an apparent gunshot wound to the head Tuesday. Columbus police spokesman Joe Dillion says three
Man charged with Incest makes his initial court appearance.
Man charged with Incest makes his initial court appearance.
Honda of Great Falls is just like any other car dealership, but this holiday season they are doing a little more to help the community, by using one of their cars to help make a difference. “We decided to provide some toys for some of those kids who are less fortunate in Great Falls, and what a better way to do it than fill a car full of Christmas toys,” says Craig Bimler. The idea is pretty simple, they want to and put them in the back of the car until it reaches t...
Honda of Great Falls is just like any other car dealership, but this holiday season they are doing a little more to help the community, by using one of their cars to help make a difference. “We decided to provide some toys for some of those kids who are less fortunate in Great Falls, and what a better way to do it than fill a car full of Christmas toys,” says Craig Bimler. The idea is pretty simple, they want to and put them in the back of the car until it reaches t...
The after Thanksgiving sales are were underway, and is cyber Monday which Adobe Digital Insights reports will bring in over six billion dollars. But what does that do for local small businesses?
The after Thanksgiving sales are were underway, and is cyber Monday which Adobe Digital Insights reports will bring in over six billion dollars. But what does that do for local small businesses?
Join the folks of Chouteau County for the annual Chouteau County Country Christmas 2017! Organizer Pete Cornell says the event has been happening for about 35 years, and is only growing. With events happening in Fort Benton, Loma, Shonkin, Geraldine, Virgelle and Big Sandy, there’s sure to be something for everyone. This year’s Country Christmas will take place Friday, Dec. 1st-Sunday, Dec. 3rd. Some highlights include arts & crafts shows, a visit from Santa, childr...
Join the folks of Chouteau County for the annual Chouteau County Country Christmas 2017! Organizer Pete Cornell says the event has been happening for about 35 years, and is only growing. With events happening in Fort Benton, Loma, Shonkin, Geraldine, Virgelle and Big Sandy, there’s sure to be something for everyone. This year’s Country Christmas will take place Friday, Dec. 1st-Sunday, Dec. 3rd. Some highlights include arts & crafts shows, a visit from Santa, childr...