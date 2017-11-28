Man accused of using fake driver's license, social security card to cash forged check

Charging documents say a man is facing Forgery and Theft of Identity charges after trying to cash a forged check worth over $2,500.

Yesterday, November 27th, GFPD Officers responded to Walmart for a report of a man trying to cash a forged check using a fake driver's license and social security card.

According to charging documents, the man was identified as Michael Keith Lewis and was attempting to cash a forged check in the amount of $2,693.76. The name on the check was not that of Lewis, but Lewis allegedly provided a fake Montana driver's license and a fake social security card with the same name as was written on the check. Charging documents say the social security card had the correct number for the name written on the check, but both the social security card and the driver's license were obvious forgeries.

The real man whose name appeared on the check was contacted and confirmed to police he was in possession of his actual social security card, the check was not from any business he had dealings with during recent years, and said the fake driver's license provided by Lewis had the incorrect address and license number.

Charging documents state Lewis is currently released on $5,000 bond for a prior felony forgery charge where he allegedly used a purchase order book from his former employer to purchase over $7,000 worth of tools which he attempted to pawn for cash. Documents also say Lewis was recently charged with shoplifting for removing security cameras from their packaging and hiding them in his coat before walking out of the store without paying. Lewis has a prior conviction for possession with intent to distribute cocaine in 1984 from Arizona. Additionally, he has several misdemeanor convictions.

Lewis is charged with Forgery, Theft of Identity, and two counts of Tampering with Public Records or Information. The State has requested his bond in the amount of $25,000.