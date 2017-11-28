Giant Springs School is ready for a virtual tour

Listen up students and parents

Construction on the new Giant Springs School is well underway.

We have a special look inside at what is to come.

Crews have already laid the foundation.

This new school is expected to open up next August and will accommodate up to 500 students. We spoke with Dave Cantly lead architect at LPW Architecture.

He said there will be a 2,000 square foot media center, more than 20 classrooms, 2 music classrooms and 1 art room but there is more. It also features a 5,000 square foot gym.

Great falls Public School District Superintendent Tammy Lacey says the school sits within the Morningside Elementary boundaries. She added the boundaries will have to be adjusted. A public meeting will be held at 6:30 on December 12th at Paris Gibson Education Center.