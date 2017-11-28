Bus versus pedestrian in Helena

Helena, MT -

According to the Helena Police Department, around 2:52 pm today, officers responded to an accident involving a school bus and a pedestrian in the area of 16th and Rodney.

The police report says a 2008 red Dodge Avenger was parked on 16th in the yellow zone waiting to pick up a student from Helena Middle School when the bus, driven by a 75-year-old man, was heading eastbound on 16th attempting to turn north onto Rodney in order to pull into the parking area. The report states this is when a 13-year-old male pedestrian walked in between the passenger car and the school bus. It is believed the bus driver was not aware of the pedestrian and an accident occurred. Luckily, there were no life-threatening injuries reported and no one was transported to the hospital.

HPD says the driver of the passenger car was issued a citation for parking in a yellow zone. They say the accident is still under investigation.