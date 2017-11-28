Bus versus pedestrian in Helena - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Bus versus pedestrian in Helena

Posted: Updated:

Helena, MT - 

According to the Helena Police Department, around 2:52 pm today, officers responded to an accident involving a school bus and a pedestrian in the area of 16th and Rodney.

The police report says a 2008 red Dodge Avenger was parked on 16th in the yellow zone waiting to pick up a student from Helena Middle School when the bus, driven by a 75-year-old man, was heading eastbound on 16th attempting to turn north onto Rodney in order to pull into the parking area. The report states this is when a 13-year-old male pedestrian walked in between the passenger car and the school bus. It is believed the bus driver was not aware of the pedestrian and an accident occurred. Luckily, there were no life-threatening injuries reported and no one was transported to the hospital.

HPD says the driver of the passenger car was issued a citation for parking in a yellow zone. They say the accident is still under investigation.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Helena

    Vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Helena

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 8:41 PM EST2017-11-29 01:41:37 GMT

    A Great Falls woman was arrested after stealing a car in Helena around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday evening. 

    A Great Falls woman was arrested after stealing a car in Helena around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday evening. 

  • One man facing charge of Incest

    One man facing charge of Incest

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 9:07 PM EST2017-11-23 02:07:05 GMT
    Matthew Wade FarrarMatthew Wade Farrar

    Man charged with Incest makes his initial court appearance. 

    Man charged with Incest makes his initial court appearance. 

  • Gunman who opened fire in Reno, Nevada, is dead

    Gunman who opened fire in Reno, Nevada, is dead

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 2:02 AM EST2017-11-29 07:02:14 GMT

    RENO, Nevada (AP) - Police in Reno, Nevada, say a gunman who fired shots from high-rise condos to the street below is dead. Deputy Chief Tom Robinson told reporters Tuesday night that the man had died after a SWAT team went to the 8th floor of the Montage and engaged him. It wasn't immediately clear whether he was killed by police gunfire or his own.

    RENO, Nevada (AP) - Police in Reno, Nevada, say a gunman who fired shots from high-rise condos to the street below is dead. Deputy Chief Tom Robinson told reporters Tuesday night that the man had died after a SWAT team went to the 8th floor of the Montage and engaged him. It wasn't immediately clear whether he was killed by police gunfire or his own.

  • Honda of Great Falls in the spirit of giving

    Honda of Great Falls in the spirit of giving

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 2:41 PM EST2017-11-28 19:41:57 GMT

    Honda of Great Falls is just like any other car dealership, but this holiday season they are doing a little more to help the community, by using one of their cars to help make a difference. “We decided to provide some toys for some of those kids who are less fortunate in Great Falls, and what a better way to do it than fill a car full of Christmas toys,” says Craig Bimler. The idea is pretty simple, they want to and put them in the back of the car until it reaches t...

    Honda of Great Falls is just like any other car dealership, but this holiday season they are doing a little more to help the community, by using one of their cars to help make a difference. “We decided to provide some toys for some of those kids who are less fortunate in Great Falls, and what a better way to do it than fill a car full of Christmas toys,” says Craig Bimler. The idea is pretty simple, they want to and put them in the back of the car until it reaches t...

  • Montana phones will keep their '406' area code for awhile longer

    Montana phones will keep their '406' area code for awhile longer

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 10:20 AM EST2017-11-28 15:20:00 GMT

    Helena, Mont. – Montana will remain the “406” for a while longer thanks in part to the Montana Public Service Commission’s efforts to ensure phone numbers are allocated more efficiently across the state. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) That's the latest coming from a press released given to news stations across Montana Tuesday from the PSC. Four years ago the state’s 406 area code was expected to exhaust by 2019.  Officials informed the Co...

    Helena, Mont. – Montana will remain the “406” for a while longer thanks in part to the Montana Public Service Commission’s efforts to ensure phone numbers are allocated more efficiently across the state. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) That's the latest coming from a press released given to news stations across Montana Tuesday from the PSC. Four years ago the state’s 406 area code was expected to exhaust by 2019.  Officials informed the Co...

  • The Latest: After NYC attack, Trump rails against IS group

    The Latest: After NYC attack, Trump rails against IS group

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 7:49 PM EDT2017-10-31 23:49:32 GMT
    Photo courtesy: CNNPhoto courtesy: CNN

    NEW YORK (AP) - Police and witnesses say a motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial and struck several people, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and firing something that appeared to be a gun.    

    NEW YORK (AP) - Police and witnesses say a motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial and struck several people, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and firing something that appeared to be a gun.    

  • Vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Helena

    Vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Helena

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 8:41 PM EST2017-11-29 01:41:37 GMT

    A Great Falls woman was arrested after stealing a car in Helena around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday evening. 

    A Great Falls woman was arrested after stealing a car in Helena around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday evening. 

  • Bus versus pedestrian in Helena

    Bus versus pedestrian in Helena

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 6:21 PM EST2017-11-28 23:21:19 GMT

    Helena, MT -  According to the Helena Police Department, around 2:52 pm today, officers responded to an accident involving a school bus and a pedestrian in the area of 16th and Rodney. 

    Helena, MT -  According to the Helena Police Department, around 2:52 pm today, officers responded to an accident involving a school bus and a pedestrian in the area of 16th and Rodney. 

  • 1,000 Turkeys Trot for a Cause

    1,000 Turkeys Trot for a Cause

    Thursday, November 23 2017 3:12 PM EST2017-11-23 20:12:21 GMT
    HELENA, Mont.- On your mark, get set, go! Those aren't usually words you hear on thanksgiving, but they are they words that kicked off about 1,000 people's Thanksgiving day celebrations. Runners of all ages and even a few critters ran for the top prize in the 36th Annual Turkey Trot. The race is sponsored by Crossroads Fitness, but all of the proceeds go to the Helena Food Share Manager of the health club, Rhonda Schlosser, said running might not be the most common Thanksgiving tr...
    HELENA, Mont.- On your mark, get set, go! Those aren't usually words you hear on thanksgiving, but they are they words that kicked off about 1,000 people's Thanksgiving day celebrations. Runners of all ages and even a few critters ran for the top prize in the 36th Annual Turkey Trot. The race is sponsored by Crossroads Fitness, but all of the proceeds go to the Helena Food Share Manager of the health club, Rhonda Schlosser, said running might not be the most common Thanksgiving tr...
Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.