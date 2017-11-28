Great Falls ranks 14th in best cities for college graduates

On a national level, when you think of Great Falls the first thing that comes to mind is the world-famous Sip and Dip, or Malmstrom Air Force Base.

The City of Great Falls development authority said there is a whole new element to add to the city's greatness.

According to a press release, Great Falls ranks 14th in the nation as one of the best small cities for college graduates. Great Falls was the only city in Montana to be ranked in the top 15.

One student from California at the University of Providence said this is no surprise.

Gracie Wright, junior at the university said, "it's definitely a new beginning if that's what you are looking for. It's probably not like anything you are used to where you are from so that's always pretty cool and exciting."

Cities were ranked by job growth projections, among other things but most of the students we spoke with say after graduation their plan is to possibly stay in Great Falls. They say Montana allows the perfect opportunity to get started in their career field.