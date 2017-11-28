"Christmas Tea" with Great Falls Flower Growers

Join the green thumbs of the Great Falls Flower Growers for their annual “Christmas Tea” event. This year’s theme is “Christmas Around the World.”

While at the event, folks can enjoy a variety of delicious treats and cookies, tea, coffee, crafts, and floral displays. There will also be a silent auction, bake sale, and raffle tickets.

Proceeds from the event go towards providing two scholarships at $1,000 a piece for Great Falls students looking to study horticulture or related fields. The application process for those scholarships will begin in January.

This year’s Christmas Tea will take place on Thursday, Dec. 7th from 11:30am-2:00pm at the Central Assembly of God Church, located at 2001 Central Avenue in Great Falls.

For more information or to get involved, please call Bev Edwards at 406-452-0138