Study says Montana is one of the least charitable states

Giving Tuesday is a global movement where people or businesses can donate gifts, money, and even just a little of their time but according to one website, the Treasure State is not necessarily in a giving mood.

Wallet hub.com ranked Montana 42nd on their list of most charitable states. Ironically, the Treasure State is tied for first when it comes to states with the most charities.

Dan Buchta of the Better Business Bureau said if we want to boost those numbers, there are a few safe ways to guarantee your money is going to a reputable charity on this giving Tuesday.

He says, "what the BBB pushes its charities to do it especially if they want to be accredited is we ask them for total transparency. We want to see their financial information, we want to know how much money is going to toward the cause. Obviously, the consumer wants majority of the money going toward helping people out and you can get an answer to this on Give.org.



