Update: Helena missing teen found

By Megan Lewis, News Producer
Update: Helena Police Department says Cody Lane James has been found.

Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing Endangered Persons Alert for 16-year-old Cody Lane James of Helena.

James was last seen Sunday at 11:00 pm in Helena.  He is described as a 5 foot 7 inch tall Native American weighing about 145 lbs.  He was last seen wearing black shirt, pants, and shoes.

Authorities say he could be in a White 1995 Pontiac Grand Prix; MT license plate 5-16688B.  The vehicle has 3 black rims and 1 chrome rim.

James could be with 2 other juvenile males.

He had been sending good-bye text messages to friends and there is concern about his safety.

If you have any information on Cody James please contact Helena Police Department.

