Great Falls Public Schools 2017 Holiday Concert lineup

Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing Endangered Persons Alert for 16-year-old Cody Lane James of Helena. James was last seen Sunday at 11:00 pm in Helena. He is described as a 5 foot 7 inch tall Native American weighing about 145 lbs. He was last seen wearing black shirt, pants, and shoes. Authorities say he could be in a White 1995 Pontiac Grand Prix; MT license plate 5-16688B. The vehicle has 3 black rims and 1 chrome rim. James could be with ...

Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing Endangered Persons Alert for 16-year-old Cody Lane James of Helena. James was last seen Sunday at 11:00 pm in Helena. He is described as a 5 foot 7 inch tall Native American weighing about 145 lbs. He was last seen wearing black shirt, pants, and shoes. Authorities say he could be in a White 1995 Pontiac Grand Prix; MT license plate 5-16688B. The vehicle has 3 black rims and 1 chrome rim. James could be with ...