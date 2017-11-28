Malmstrom AFB holds activation ceremony for 841st - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Malmstrom AFB holds activation ceremony for 841st

Today, Malmstrom officially activated the 841st Missile Security Force Squadron, a new squadron to help defend the numerous missile fields, Malmstrom, covers.

Before the activation of the 841st missile security forces squadron, Malmstrom says the 2 original squadrons were having trouble with keeping airmen happy and keeping their mission going.

“Each squadron was operating with a different schedule, with a different mission set. Those squadrons operated in somewhat of a disjointed fashion. They could never be together at the same time. One flight in the squadron would be posted to the field, while another might be on training, another might be on break day,” says Maj. Christopher Thompson

The commander of the new squadron says the original management of the security forces meant a tough life for the airmen who are part of security forces.

“There was a lot of churn, a lot of unpredictability in the schedule for the airmen as well as a lack of cohesion at the squadron level,” says Thompson.

Malmstrom says the activation of the 841st will make them better at completing their mission and make life easier for the airmen.

“It's designed to make us more effective at getting the mission done for our strategic deterrence as well as to better protect and improve the quality of life for our airmen, that's the reason for the reorganization of the existing resources,” says Thompson

The new squadron was formed on the 8th of October and was posted to the missile field for the first time on the 9th of October. Malmstrom says so far the initial feedback from the 1200 airmen who are assigned to the missile security forces has been good, but there have been some growing pains.

Following North Korea’s launch of a missile today, Malmstrom Airforce Base says life is continuing on as normal for 841st.

Airmen defending the American way of life with combat-ready ICBMs," and we carry out our mission 24/7, 365 days a year," says Vice Wing Commander, Colonel Peter Bonetti.

This was the first North Korean missile test since it launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile on Sept. 15 that flew over northern Japan and into the Pacific Ocean.

