Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton survives heart attack

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton is recovering in the intensive care unit at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital after suffering a heart attack Tuesday morning.

According to Undersheriff Jason Grimmis, Sheriff Dutton was on his way to a meeting in Miles City traveling with several deputies, when he began feeling sick around Three Forks. Grimmis says Dutton became increasingly concerned near Livingston, before he was briefly taken to the hospital in Livingston then transported to Bozeman.

Grimmis says he is not aware of the severity of the attack or if Dutton has a history of heart disease, but Dutton has since had a stent inserted to open the blockage causing problems.

Dutton could be sent home as early as Thursday.

Undersheriff Grimmis said he is in good spirits and stubborn enough to try to get out early. He also says any thoughts and prayers are appreciated.