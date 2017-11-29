Capital High School students recognized nationally for efforts to combat prescription drug abuse

HELENA, Mont.- A class of students at Capital High School in Helena came up with a solution to reduce prescription medication abuse. Now their efforts are being recognized on a national level.

DeLacy Humbert's physical science classroom is one of 225 finalists in this year's Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest.

The group came up with the idea for a prescription pill bottle that has GPS, finger scan capabilities, and timed, one-dose releases to ensure no one can abuse the drugs prescribed to them.

With more than 3,000 submissions in Montana alone, Mrs. Humbert says she's is very proud of her student's success.

"The best part is how how happy and surprised the students were. I have a lot of students in there who don't really think they are good at science or they don't think they're good at a lot of things. Their words got chosen out of 3,000, that's a huge deal for them," said Humbert.

Five classrooms in Montana qualified as finalists. If Mrs. Humbert's class wins at the state level, Capital High School will receive $25,000 worth of technology along with a huge sense of accomplishment.