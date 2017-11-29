Capital High School students recognized nationally for efforts to combat prescription drug abuse

The man who was part of a two hour long stand off last year was sentenced in Cascade County Court Wednesday.
Wednesday the man who threatened two men last June at the Holiday Village Mall appears in Cascade County Court.
One man is facing eight charges after allegedly leading police on a chase through Great Falls.
NEW YORK (AP) - Police and witnesses say a motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial and struck several people, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and firing something that appeared to be a gun.
HELENA, Mont.- A class of students at Capital High School in Helena came up with a solution to reduce prescription medication abuse.
After much deliberation, Showdown Montana has decided to stick to their original scheduled opening on Friday, Dec. 8th.
A Great Falls woman was arrested after stealing a car in Helena around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday evening.
