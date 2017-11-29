Baby's first gift, the spirit of giving - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Baby's first gift, the spirit of giving

By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Christmas trees are going up and the parade of lights was over the weekend. Clear signs that the season of giving is upon us. 

For one Great Falls woman, to be able to give back to her community  is very simple. All she uses is some yarn and a needle. 

This time of year people look for that perfect gift. For many new parents this year is baby's first Christmas. Many believe baby's first gift must come from the heart.

For Carol Rustad hers gift are given year round.

"A lot of people use the straight needles but I like circular ones," said Rustad.

She loves to create a new 'somethings'.

"She said I'm sending you a picture and I want it made," said Rustad.  

But what gives her joy is when that little something is used for someone just as tiny and precious. 

"I make em different all year long I've made an Easter hat with a rabbit on it. I've made a white hat and put red valentines on it," said Rustad.

It was five and half years ago Carol wanted to make her hobby count for more. She started to knit baby hats for newborns at Benefis. Which she said gives the small precious life and parents a gift to go home with.

"And you know its fun to do,"said Rustad.

Since then, carol has made well over 23,000 hats.

"It feels so good to accomplish that and to give it to somebody and hear their comments on it we don't usually get to meet the parents but every once in awhile you run into one on the street," said Rustad. 

She said when that happens her heart fills with joy. 

"It makes you feel so good because you've done something for somebody,"said Rustad

Every week Carol drops off a new delivery of the gifts to the hospital.  Eight hats for girls and eight for boys.  

At Christmas time they take the red and white hats and i believe they make stockings out of felt for em and then they put a hat on them and give them to the parents and their baby. 

Although she mostly these soft and cozy headgear carol makes afghans for the pediatric ward. Hoping that the children and families will be reminded of the love that  wraps around  them.
 

