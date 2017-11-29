"Breakfast with Santa" with YPEC

Join the Young Parents Education Center in hosting the 4th annual Breakfast with Santa!

This year’s breakfast will take place on Saturday, Dec. 2nd from 8:30-11:30am at the Paris Gibson Education Center Cafeteria, located at 2400 Central Ave. in Great Falls.

The day will feature pancake breakfast, pictures with Santa, kids’ crafts, silent auction, kids raffle, face painting and door prizes.

Organizer Shandy Petersen is executive director of the Young Parents Education Center. She says not only has the event grown in huge numbers over the past several years, but it gives folks a chance to learn more about the Center and what it does for the community. All proceeds from the event go directly back into the center.

Cost is $3 for children (2-12), $5 for adults (13+), and $5 for a picture with Santa.

For more information about the event or the center, search “Young Parents Education Center” on Facebook.