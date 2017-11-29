Man sentenced after 2 hour standoff last year

The man who was part of a two hour long stand off last year was sentenced in Cascade County Court Wednesday.



Alan Stringer is guilty of one count of assault with a weapon and one count partner family member assault.

Cascade County Attorney, Josh Racki, said he was sentenced to two years time suspended, he must stay 1,500 feet away from the victim and pay $15,000 in fines.



In February of 2016, Stringer was hid in a garage and threatened to kill himself and his wife.



She said there was an undocumented history of verbal and physical abuse throughout their 16 year marriage.



Police arrived at the scene just after 2 am and the standoff ended 2 hours later.



Great Falls Police dispatch was able to contact stringer via phone.



And talked Stringer into giving up. He then came out of the garage and he was taken into custody.