Sentenced handed down from incident at mall

Wednesday the man who threatened two men last June at the Holiday Village Mall appears in Cascade County Court.

Judge Greg Pinski sentenced Autree Aniel Pedersen to three years on one count of assault with a weapon.



And three years on one count of criminal endangerment which will run consecutively.

Judge Pinski said although Pedersen has already served 222 days.

The defendant has in total 4 felonies in a very short time and added two have yet to be proven in court



They are charges of sexual assault and with those high number of offenses, Pinski said a simple three-year sentence will not be enough.



Last June witnesses reported seeing the defendant in possession of a handgun



Court documents state he said it was a taser, not a gun. At the time he was on probation for accountability to criminal endangerment.