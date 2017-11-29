GFDA seeking Montana businesses for IFT Convention

The Great Falls Development Authority wants to showcase your product at the next Institute of Food Technologists convention in Chicago.

The convention is meant to showcase Montana products and businesses, in hopes to bring contractors right here to the Electric City. The GFDA partnered with the state two years ago helping vendors get to this event. Jolene Schalper, said companies like Montana Egg and Pasta Montana have all gone to the IFT convention. She added this is an opportunity that helps put Montana businesses in a position for growth and hopefully gets the contract they've been waiting for.

She said, of course, this means more job opportunities if businesses decide to come to here. the convention is in July and if you are interested contact Eric Bergman at contact Eric Bergman at EBergman@GFdevelopment.org or Jolene Schalper at JSchalper@GFdevelopment.org.